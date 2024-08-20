Winstone Pulp Closure Devastating News For Ruapehu

Winstone Pulp International’s proposal to cease operations is terrible news for Rangitīkei, says National MP for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne.

“This announcement will be incredibly tough for the Ruapehu District community. As one of our biggest employers, Winstone Pulp’s closure will have a massive impact on our local families and economy,” says Ms Redmayne.

“These job losses underline the importance of affordable, reliable energy to New Zealand’s economy.

“The Government is moving at pace to reverse Labour’s energy policies that have been disastrous for the country and introduce policies that will ensure Kiwi businesses and households have access to affordable and reliable energy.

“We have scrapped the Lake Onslow scheme, removed the 100 per cent renewable electricity target and are working to reverse the oil and gas exploration ban.

“We are also working on our Electrify NZ reforms to speed up renewable electricity consents to bring more wind and solar online and unleash investment in offshore renewable energy.

“The Government is focused on restoring confidence to get more energy investment, to make sure that businesses and households have the affordable electricity they need for the long term.

“In the meantime my heart goes out to all the staff at Winstone Pulp, and indeed the wider community who share the loss of a great local business which has made a significant contribution to our region for decades.”

