Rushed Gun Laws Haven’t Made New Zealanders Safer

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

“The previous Labour Government’s rushed gun laws haven’t made New Zealanders safer,” Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“The Coalition Government knows that targeting law-abiding licenced firearms owners will not reduce gun crime. That is why we are strengthening Firearms Prohibition Orders to give Police greater powers to search gang members and violent offenders for illegal firearms.

“Despite two law changes, and two expensive rounds of firearms confiscations, New Zealanders are no safer – despite promises they would be.

“More people were convicted of a firearm-related offence in 2023 than in 2019 – up 18 per cent – and almost 2,000 gang members were charged with the unlawful possession of firearms over the same period.

“The number of illegally held firearms seized by Police each year, and the number of gang members charged with the illegal possession of firearms, has barely moved since 2019.

“Despite the previous Government spending more than $150 million on two rounds of firearms confiscations and promising to get illegal firearms off the streets, Police continue to find them in the hands of gang members and criminals.

“The previous Labour Government failed to target the real perpetrators of firearms crime: criminals and gangs. The Coalition Government has committed to targeting the real problem and increasing public safety.

“I regularly receive correspondence from frontline Police officers. They tell me that Labour’s changes to the Arms Act have not improved public safety or prevented criminals from accessing firearms. The numbers show that those Police officers are correct.

“The Coalition Government is also committed to rewriting the Arms Act to increase public safety. We will be consulting New Zealanders on any changes. In 2019, the previous Government allowed only three days for select committee submissions and changed the Arms Act in just ten days. This undemocratic process marginalised and disrespected those who deserved a say on laws impacting them.

“The Coalition Government has done initial, focused consultation with several stakeholder groups representing a cross-section of New Zealand society, including both firearms owning and non-firearms owning groups. This consultation is in addition to a select committee process, which will allow every New Zealander the chance to have their say.”

