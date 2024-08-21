Approach Set Out For Agricultural And Horticultural Products Regulatory Review

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

The Ministry for Regulation has published an Economic Analysis Issues paper as part of the ongoing agricultural and horticultural products regulatory review. The analysis supports the feedback process for the regulatory review’s mission to identify unnecessary red tape and make things easier for growers and producers around New Zealand.

“We want to hear from all stakeholders, especially those directly involved in agriculture and horticulture, to come to us with their regulatory war stories,” says Mr Seymour.

“These insights are invaluable as we strive to cut unnecessary red tape and foster a more dynamic agricultural sector. The analysis paper explores a range of issues including risks, market failure, problem definition, policy options and costs and benefits.

“These insights are intended to help submitters think about some of the big picture issues affecting access to new products, and how they can contribute to improving the system.

"This paper marks a critical step in our commitment to streamline access to new agricultural and horticultural products while ensuring that we maintain sound safety and environmental protections. We're looking to build a regulatory environment that better serves our farmers and growers, enhancing their competitiveness and productivity.

“This review is important to define how we can speed up the process to get our farmers and growers access to the sorts of safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive.

“One business I visited recently described the current process to me as like being in the ice cream queue behind a family of 13, because all applications – changes and new products – are in the same line. It all just takes too long.

“The Ministry’s engagement hub is open for submissions until 8 September and I encourage people to have their say. The Ministry is also engaging with those who import, manufacture, or sell agricultural and horticulture products – as well as regulators and agencies responsible for regulatory systems, and relevant interested groups.”

The review will explore various facets of the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines (ACVM) and Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) regulatory systems. Its focus is on simplifying the approval paths for agricultural products, reducing overlap, and ensuring that regulations are fit for purpose and economically justified.

