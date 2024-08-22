Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Licenced Firearm Owner (And NZDF Vet) Told To Get A Police Check From The Taliban

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 7:12 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT has been shown an email chain between the Firearms Safety Authority and an Officer of the New Zealand Army applying for a renewal of his firearms licence.

The applicant was told that, because he has spent more than six months in Afghanistan in the last ten years, he needs a criminal record check from the local Afghan authorities.

The incredulous applicant had to explain to the Firearms Safety Authority that he was in Afghanistan serving Her Majesty in hostilities between New Zealand’s armed forces and the Taliban.

The Taliban, being the current authority in Afghanistan, would be the same group from whom he would now have to request a positive reference.

“What an absolute doozy from the Firearms Safety Authority,” says ACT Veterans spokesman Mark Cameron.

“Experiences like this are exactly why licenced firearms owners have become fed up with the way Police exercise their powers through the Firearms Safety Authority.

“Veterans often want to maintain their interest in and skills with firearms after leaving the armed forces. But they’ve told me they are often treated with suspicion by the Police, as if they are all unstable and PTSD-addled. This is an utterly disrespectful way to treat those who fought for peace overseas.

“ACT’s coalition commitment secured a transfer of responsibility for the Firearms Safety Authority from Police to another department – work that Hon Nicole McKee is now progressing."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 