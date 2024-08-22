Regional Deals Framework Announced

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Local Government

The Government has launched a framework to establish Regional Deals between central and local government that will drive economic growth and deliver the infrastructure New Zealand needs, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says.

“New Zealand is facing an infrastructure deficit. Water pipes are bursting, roads have been falling apart, and there simply isn’t enough houses. With a growing population, it is critically important we are delivering the long-term infrastructure we need for growth in our cities and regions.

“As part of our plan to rebuild the economy and address the infrastructure deficit, we will be establishing Regional Deals with councils to deliver for New Zealanders,” Mr Brown says.

Implementing Regional Deals is a commitment under the National-ACT coalition agreement.

“Regionals Deals have been a successful tool used in the UK and Australia to build stronger relationships between central and local Government and to co-ordinate investment to deliver the infrastructure needed for economic growth and productivity.

“Regional Deals in New Zealand will support long-term collaboration between central and local government, deliver a joint, long-term vision for regions, and will be relentlessly focused on economic growth and productivity, delivering resilient critical infrastructure, and improving the supply of affordable, quality housing.

"Regional Deals will be used to help coordinate capital investment between central and local government and will also be a tool to enable regions to utilise new and existing funding tools to fund and finance this infrastructure.”

Cabinet has also agreed to a staged approach for rolling out Regional Deals around the country.

“The Government will invite up to five regions to provide straightforward basic proposals for a Regional Deal. I’ve made my expectations clear to councils that we are not interested in seeing ratepayers’ money spent on extravagant proposal documents.

“We will consider these proposals before finalising New Zealand’s first Regional Deal in 2025,” Mr Brown says.

