Giving Our Children A Greater Voice

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Social Development and Employment

The Government has finalised a framework that will strengthen the oversight of the Oranga Tamariki system by ensuring the independence of the children’s monitor and creating a stand-alone Children’s Commissioner.

“We are providing confidence to New Zealanders that the rights of our children and young people will be protected,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“We will return the Children and Young People’s Commission back to a single Commissioner, moving away from the current five-member board structure.

“Having a single, visible advocate with the title of Children’s Commissioner, rather than a board, will ensure young people, including those in Oranga Tamariki care or transitioning out of care, know who their advocate is should any issues arise.

“The Independent Children’s Monitor will also change from a departmental agency within the Education Review Office to an Independent Crown Entity, enhancing its monitoring role by making it truly separate from government.

“Cabinet has also agreed to bring forward an independent review of the Children and Young People’s Commission Act 2022 and Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Act 2022 to align with these changes. This will now be completed early next year.

“The independent review will inform our changes and provide an opportunity to hear from the public how we can make the Oranga Tamariki system work better for them, our children, their families, and for all New Zealanders.”

“These reforms will fix the controversial aspects of the previous government’s 2022 changes and fulfil a National-ACT coalition commitment to create a truly independent monitoring and oversight agency for Oranga Tamariki.

“The safety and wellbeing of our children and young people must come first.”

Notes

Draft legislation to enable these changes to the Monitor and Commission will be introduced into Parliament later this year.

The cost of implementing these changes will be met by reallocating existing funding.

The Oranga Tamariki system includes several government agencies that are responsible for providing services or support to children, young people, and their families and whānau under the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989.

This includes Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children, the New Zealand Police, the Ministries of Health, Social Development, Education, and Justice, and the Department of Corrections.

The Children and Young People’s Commission Act 2022 established the Children and Young People’s Commission, equipping them with the functions, duties, and powers to protect and advocate for the interests and wellbeing of young people.

The Oversight of Oranga Tamariki System Act 2022 established the Independent Children’s Monitor as the Independent Monitoring Agency of the Oranga Tamariki system and appointed the Ombudsman to investigate issues and handle complaints about Oranga Tamariki and its care or custody providers.

© Scoop Media

