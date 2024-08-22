New Dance Competition Set To Bring Economic Benefits

Hon Melissa Lee

Minister for Economic

Development

Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee is looking forward to seeing the economic boost from a new international street dance competition, the World Dance Crew Championship, taking place in Auckland next year.

“Kiwi dance crews are a common sight at international competitions. They’re often favourites and regularly taking top spots on the world stage,” says Ms Lee.

“Next year, that world stage will be right here in Auckland.”

The Government is contributing $750,000 from the Major Events Fund towards the event, with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited providing a matched investment, totalling $1.5 million.

“It’s hoped that this inaugural event will inject approximately $4 million into the New Zealand economy, $1 million of which is set for host city Auckland.

“While the immediate economic and social benefits are notable, the World Dance Crew Championship also provides a unique investment opportunity for the Major Events Fund portfolio and New Zealand’s economy.

“As well as being a drawcard for international tourism, this event has the potential to become valuable, New Zealand-owned intellectual property that could attract international sponsorship and investment, and even be exported overseas through international licensing agreements.”

The event is expected to attract at least 2,000 international participants, supporters, and officials to New Zealand in 2025, with dance crews from more than 40 countries being invited to compete.

The investment in the World Dance Crew Championship is the Major Events Fund’s largest to date for a locally run major arts event with international ambitions.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we can support this exciting new event for New Zealand and help make the organiser’s vision of creating the world’s premier international street dance championship a reality.”

Note:

The World Dance Crew Championship is a joint venture between Studio23 and The Major Events Group (not to be confused with New Zealand Major Events or the Major Events Fund).

