Regional Deals Can’t Leave Ratepayers Picking Up The Bill Again

On the back of a patronising speech to local councils the Government has rushed out an announcement on regional and city deals that leaves out the crucial component – funding.

“The Government clearly wants to rely on private investment that will push costs yet again on to ratepayers,” Labour local government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“There is absolutely no use setting up a deal that will only see the cost of infrastructure fall back on ratepayers and councils who cannot pay for it. There must be central government partnership, or buy in, so there is sustainable long-term funding.

“When used properly, public-private partnerships can help with the infrastructure needs of the country, but the fact is that someone still has to pay. That cost cannot sit completely with ratepayers alone.

“The Government has cancelled the Affordable Water Reforms and dismissed recommendations from the Future of Local Government Review that would have given councils additional revenue. Good mayors and councillors may lose their jobs as part of the backlash to higher rates when it’s the Government that has left them with no choice.

“We’re open to working with the Government on bi-partisan regional and city deals, but only if they take their role seriously and invest in local communities,” Kieran McAnulty said.

