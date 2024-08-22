New Chair Appointed To Māori Heritage Council

Edward Ellison ONZM has been appointed chair of the Māori Heritage Council and deputy chair of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Edward is a highly respected chair who will bring a wealth of governance and cultural experience to these roles.

“He has been on numerous boards over the years with a common theme of protecting and promoting Māori heritage, which earnt him a New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

“I am confident he will be a perfect fit for role on the Council and Board, which have responsibilities for historic places and areas of spiritual, cultural and historical significance for Māori.

“I thank Sir John Clarke for his time serving in the roles since 2014. He has been incredibly influential in his services to Māori and heritage preservation throughout his career, which earned him a knighthood in 2018.”

