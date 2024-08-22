Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Chair Appointed To Māori Heritage Council

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Edward Ellison ONZM has been appointed chair of the Māori Heritage Council and deputy chair of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Edward is a highly respected chair who will bring a wealth of governance and cultural experience to these roles.

“He has been on numerous boards over the years with a common theme of protecting and promoting Māori heritage, which earnt him a New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

“I am confident he will be a perfect fit for role on the Council and Board, which have responsibilities for historic places and areas of spiritual, cultural and historical significance for Māori.

“I thank Sir John Clarke for his time serving in the roles since 2014. He has been incredibly influential in his services to Māori and heritage preservation throughout his career, which earned him a knighthood in 2018.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 