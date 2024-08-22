Government Supports Police To Search For Illegally Held Guns

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

The Coalition Government is one step closer to delivering on its commitment to keep firearms out of the hands of serious offenders, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“The Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill was part of our 100-day plan and committed to giving Police greater powers to search gang members for firearms. Those firearms are illegally used by gangs and organised criminal groups to intimidate, to commit violent crime, and in conflicts between groups.”

The Bill amends the Arms Act 1983, Search and Surveillance Act 2012, and Sentencing Act 2002 to reform the Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) regime.

Today’s second reading of the Bill recognised submissions made and acknowledged that throughout their process, the Justice Select Committee made several amendments to sharpen the Bill’s focus. These refinements relate to:

the definition of an “associate of a gang or organised criminal group

the offences for which an FPO may be issued, and

the extent of the new search power to ensure compliance with an FPO.

“For too long gangs have been an intimidating and unwelcome presence in our communities. I am confident that these measures will allow the Police to effectively keep firearms out of the hands of gangs and other serious violent offenders,” McKee says.

“I want to thank the Justice Committee for their thorough and careful consideration of the Bill. It is of the utmost importance that people have their say, especially when it comes to keeping our communities safe.”

