Technology To Enable More Court Remote Participation

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 8:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee
Minister for Courts

Enabling more remote participation in our courts using Audio Visual (AV) technology is an important part of the Coalition Government’s commitment to improving court performance and access to justice, Minister for Courts Nicole McKee says.

“The second reading today of the Courts (Remote Participation) Amendment Bill has moved us closer to fulfilling that commitment. As we know, our courts are under pressure and delays in justice have a significant impact on participants, particularly victims.

The amendments will mean more options for attending court for victims, and other participants such as lawyers, Corrections, and probation staff.

“The first discreet change the Bill makes is to give victims the option to observe a criminal trial and sentencing remotely if suitable technology is available and a judicial officer or Court Registrar considers this to be appropriate.

“The second change allows the use of audio links, such as telephone conference calls for appropriate court proceedings. The use of audio links will increase the number of people able to participate remotely.

“A third change makes permanent what was a temporary amendment to the law during the pandemic. That change clarified that remote participation in criminal proceedings, and remote observation by the media and the public are consistent with principle of open justice.

“Submitters at select committee were largely in favour of the changes in the Bill and the continued use of remote participation in the courts, with the Justice Select Committee recommending that it proceed without amendment.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

