New Zealand Heads To Tonga To Talk Pacific Issues

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Tonga next week to meet with Pacific leaders on priority regional issues, including climate change, security and development.

The 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Week brings together leaders from 18 Pacific countries, including New Zealand.

“This meeting is our region’s opportunity to come together and help chart our collective future,” Mr Luxon says.

“As a region, we are working towards a peaceful, secure and prosperous Pacific. New Zealand stands ready to advance this agenda with our partners this week, through dialogue, respect and goodwill.

“Since taking office nine months ago, the Government has been demonstrating New Zealand is an active, engaged and interested partner to every country in the Pacific Islands region,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Peters says New Zealand’s high-level participation in Leaders’ Week reflects the importance the Government places upon deepening its relationships in the region.

“We will be listening and engaging frankly next week on the issues that matter to each Forum member,” Mr Peters says.

“Our collective unity is critical to the region’s efforts to tackle the challenges that confront us, such as climate change mitigation, development needs and regional security.

“We look forward to discussing these issues with our neighbours, as well as the constructive role the Forum can play supporting ongoing peaceful efforts towards a mutually agreeable way forward in New Caledonia.”

Mr Peters will be accompanied by Minister for Pacific Peoples, Dr Shane Reti who commended Tonga, in its capacity as this year’s host, for making regional resilience a key theme, including in relation to improving health outcomes.

“We want to continue to contribute actively to initiatives that foster long-term resilience and enhance the health and well-being of Pacific communities,” Dr Reti says.

Ministers Peters and Reti will attend the first half of Leaders’ Week, departing New Zealand on 24 August and returning 27 August. The Prime Minister will attend the second half, departing New Zealand on 27 August and returning on 30 August.

© Scoop Media

