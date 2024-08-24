Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ohinemuri River Pollution Highlights Mining Risks

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The harrowing images of the severely polluted Ohinemuri River caused by an old mining shaft could become a more common occurrence under the mining regime the Government is looking to roll out.

“The state of the Ohinemuri river paints a picture of what the future looks like if the Government unleashes mining across the country,” says the Green Party spokesperson for Resources Steve Abel.

“We need to work with nature, not against it. This is how we leave behind an Aotearoa that can be enjoyed for generations to come. We can’t mine our way to lasting prosperity, mining will instead pave the path to environmental ruin.

“The desecration of the Ohinemuri river with waste from an old mining shaft is a stark example of the toxic legacy mining leaves behind. Ruined nature haunts communities long after the jobs have dried up and the profits have been funnelled overseas.

“Meanwhile, the Luxon Government looks set to fast-track a laundry list of mining projects that will throw our natural world into even further disarray. Mining on conservation land and in the areas critically endangered species call home remain on the table.

“Expanding mining in the middle of a climate and biodiversity crisis is reckless and will see future generations pay the price for today’s mistakes.

“Our environment is the foundation for all of us to survive and thrive. We must treat it with the respect it deserves so that cases like the Ohinemuri river become a thing of the past.

“No one wants a future filled with fluorescent rivers and climate-charged catastrophes. The solutions exist, all that is missing is political will,” says Steve Abel.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 