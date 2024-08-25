Fast Track Still On Track To Environmental Destruction

Our environment remains at risk despite the Government's proposed changes to its controversial fast-track legislation.

“The tinkering and shallow re-packaging of the contentious fast-track legislation fails to address the severe threat it poses to our natural world,” says Green Party spokesperson for Environment, Lan Pham.

“Our environment forms the foundation for life as we know it. By looking after nature, we look after ourselves. We need to move on from the archaic, exploitative and extractive approach that has already seen us lose so much.

“Despite the watering down of unprecedented ministerial powers, the risk to our environment remains. There are still absolutely no environmental protections, as legislation such as the Resource Management Act and the Wildlife Act can still be overridden. It is also heartbreaking to see 21 mining projects in the pipeline following the sickening pollution of the Ohinemuri River over the weekend.

“There is a powerful and growing voice from kiwis across Aotearoa that our environmental protections are a bottom line. Our communities do not want to see Te Taiao and the environmental protections put in place for our kids and grandkids bulldozed for private gain.

“The overwhelming opposition to this legislation has already forced the Government to backtrack on its fast track. We must maintain this pressure and ensure our environment is not driven towards ruin. Now more than ever, we need to make our voices heard.

“Even with today’s changes which essentially move the deck chairs, the fact remains that this fast-track bill is dangerous to both people and planet.

“It is outrageous that prohibited activities, projects that have been strongly opposed by communities or even declined by the courts could be given a lifeline through the fast track legislation.

“Any companies thinking of taking advantage of a fast-track process that shortcuts our democracy and sidesteps the scrutiny of our Parliamentary process should be well aware that a change of Government could result in a loss of consent, possibly without compensation,” says Lan Pham.

