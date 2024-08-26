Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Uber Court Decision Recognises Workers' Rights

Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Court of Appeal decision that Uber drivers are entitled to employee rights such as minimum wage, sick leave, holiday pay and collective bargaining is welcome news for the drivers involved and their unions.

“Currently regarded as contractors by Uber, this court decision means that drivers will be recognised as employees and have the employment rights they have always deserved. This a victory for workers and shows the law works as it should,” said Labour workplace relations spokesperson Camilla Belich.

“Uber drivers should be treated fairly like all workers, they deserved to be heard and be protected by law. Drivers in this case have used their fundamental right to have the Courts determine their status and they have been found to be employees, not contractors."

“Workers also have a right to go to court to decide whether they are misclassified and entitled to employment rights. The ACT policy is to take away this right from workers.

“We now need to turn our attention to Minister for Workplace Relations Brook van Velden, who is currently waging a war on workers’ rights by way of her contractor reform which, because of today’s decision, should be abandoned.

“Should Brooke Van Velden choose to continue her backward battle, she would see to take away rights recognised by the Court today by applying the law and common sense.

“The minister should reject her ideologically focused attacks on workers’ rights. In light of this decision, her contractor law reform work needs to be ditched,” said Camilla Belich.

