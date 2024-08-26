Prime Minister To Visit Malaysia And Korea

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (Korea) next week, accompanied by a senior business delegation.

“Malaysia and Korea are both strong partners for New Zealand on the world stage, crucial to our prosperity and security. I look forward to meeting with my counterparts and working with them to explore what more can be done to further deepen our relationships,” Mr Luxon says.

“My first official visit to Malaysia demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to building on our relationship with one of our longstanding friends in South East Asia and expanding our cooperation into new areas.

“I am looking forward to reconnecting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and opening the door to more opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

“Malaysia and New Zealand are well-established defence partners, and we work together on regional security challenges including transnational crime. Malaysia is also our ninth-largest two-way trading partner. This visit presents opportunities to expand our trade and investment ties and support the strong connections between our people, through education and tourism.”

Following Malaysia, Mr Luxon will visit the Republic of Korea.

“Korea is a like-minded democracy that sees the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region in similar ways to New Zealand. I look forward to continuing my discussions with President Yoon Suk Yeol on regional and global challenges, as well as bilateral cooperation.

“Korea is our sixth-largest trading partner and fourth-largest education source market. We have strong food and beverage exports, and this visit will help lift the profile of our world-class offering.

“Our strong defence and security ties stem from the Korean War and continue today as New Zealand steps up to play its part to secure peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.”

Along with the business delegation, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Nicola Grigg, the Minister of State for Trade, and Melissa Lee, the Minister for Economic Development.

