Fossil Fuels Never The Answer In Climate Crisis

Monday, 26 August 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Government’s moves to enable the import of Liquefied Natural Gas is another step away from the sustainable and affordable energy network that this country needs.

“Investing in fossil fuels in the middle of a climate crisis is like buying stocks in the Titanic. Fossil fuels are a sinking ship we cannot afford to tie our future to,” says the Green Party Energy spokesperson, Scott Willis.

“We can build a more sustainable and affordable energy network that puts people and planet before the profits of our gentailers.

“Resorting to fossil fuels will delay the transition we so desperately need and instead turn up the temperature on the already raging climate crisis.

“We should re-invest profits from gentailers into enhancing our energy efficiency and bolstering our supply of renewable energy. Delaying this is partly why we’re in this situation now - but it's not too late to turn this ship around.

“We can unlock innovation and build our energy resilience by disrupting the current monopoly that dominates our energy market at the expense of our climate and communities.

“Last year, we campaigned on a Clean Power Payment that would empower 60,000 households a year to upgrade their homes to run on clean energy, reducing demand and distributing generation capacity. Fossil fuel-based appliances, such as gas heaters, would become a thing of the past as cleaner, greener and more efficient technologies are brought in.

“This would reduce the power gentailers have over households and increase the autonomy people have to live more sustainable and affordable lives.

“Aotearoa already has ample supplies of gas to keep the lights on while supporting our transition to renewables, there’s no need to import more. Fossil fuels are an inherently risky and increasingly uncertain source of energy.

“Future generations will pay the price for the decisions we make today. We can become an energy sovereign, sustainable nation with enough for everyone. All that’s missing is the political will,” says Scott Willis.

