Climate Denial Is An Insult To Pacific Leaders

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Winston Peters’ climate denialism at the Pacific Islands’ Forum is an embarrassing new low.

“I can’t believe that in 2024 we’re still dealing with climate deniers when there is so much overwhelming evidence that burning fossil fuels and other human activities are warming our world,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“To imply to Pacific leaders that changes to the climate we’re experiencing are no cause for alarm, is an insult to those fighting to save their islands from rising seas.

“It serves his pro-pollution agenda to distance himself from the reality of the human-induced climate crisis.

“Pacific nations have repeatedly said that the biggest threat to their security and survival is climate change, which has brought an increasing number of hurricanes and extreme weather, rising seas, ocean acidification and other impacts that threaten lives, homes and food sources.

“The best way to build resilience to the climate crisis is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause the problem. We cannot adapt our way out of the crisis without reducing emissions.

“There is no seawall high enough to save small low-lying nations from runaway climate change,” Chris Hipkins said.

