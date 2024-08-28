Police Are Off The Beat Under National

Foot patrols around the country have decreased 15 percent since National took office, despite National’s Mark Mitchell claiming otherwise.

“In Wairoa, foot patrols have decreased 88 percent, the Bay of Plenty by 80 percent, and just up the road from my office – Upper Hutt has decreased by 75 percent,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“In total, this new police data shows there were 950 fewer patrols nationwide in June 2024 compared to December 2023. It’s clear Mark Mitchell is not walking the talk.

“Mark Mitchell has spun a huge game about dealing with crime and increasing police presence, yet here we are ten months in, and he has reduced the number of police on our streets.

“It’s simple – fewer officers on the beat means less protection for our communities and greater risk of violent crimes being committed.

“Mark Mitchell knows this and has even told the Police Commissioner he wants to see beat officers having ‘a highly visible presence in the community’.

“National has reduced funding for New Zealand Police by $108 million and cut staff. Instead of patrolling and protecting our communities, officers are now stuck inside processing paperwork – on top of the extra responsibilities National has piled on them.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with business owners to learn how things could be better for them. So far there has been resounding disappointment in Mark Mitchell and fears for safety are growing.

“Mark Mitchell promised to make New Zealanders feel safer and the sad truth is, he’s done the opposite,” Ginny Andersen said.

