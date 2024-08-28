New Zealand, Tonga Renew Partnership

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku met today in the margins of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga.

“New Zealand and Tonga have a close, long-standing relationship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, our shared love of sport, and our commitment to a safe and prosperous Pacific region,” Mr Luxon says.

“Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku and I talked about how we can further strengthen ties. Refreshing our Statement of Partnership reflects New Zealand’s continued commitment as a trusted partner to Tonga.

“The Statement reaffirms the shared values at the heart of our partnership, including support for democracy, human rights, gender equality, effective governance, rule of law, environmental stewardship, and strong regional and international cooperation.

“It also sets out the common priority areas for cooperation, including climate change, security, education, labour mobility and trade.”

Prime Minister Luxon and Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku also acknowledged the notable success of the long-term partnership between Tonga and New Zealand in strengthening policing and combating trans-national crime.

The leaders welcomed progress on two projects funded through the New Zealand International Development Cooperation programme, the installation of a second under-sea telecommunications cable and preparations for the construction of new Fale Alea (Parliament) complex.

“New Zealand is proud to partner with Tonga and Australia to deliver these two priority infrastructure projects that will strengthen governance and make Tonga more resilient to disasters.

“Tonga is an important partner and neighbour. We have shared challenges, and we look forward to working closely with Tonga to help address the challenges affecting our region,” Mr Luxon says.

Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku is hosting and chairing this week’s Pacific Islands Forum meeting.

A link to the Joint Statement is here.

