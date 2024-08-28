Chiefs Of Navy, Army And Air Force Appointed

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

Defence Minister Judith Collins today announced Commodore Garin Golding, Brigadier Rose King and Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb as the chiefs of the Navy, Army and Air Force respectively.

“These accomplished leaders are the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) most senior officers in their service, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic insight and being dedicated to serving our country,” Ms Collins says.

“The Government is committed to ensuring the NZDF is well-led and well-prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex global security environment.

“I look forward to working closely with them and advancing the Government’s commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s security and contributing to global peace and stability.”

The service chiefs will command their service while reporting to the Chief of Defence Force and advising the Minister of Defence. They are appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister of Defence.

All three have been appointed for three years from 27 August. Commodore Golding will be promoted to Rear Admiral and Brigadier King to Major General. Air Vice-Marshal Webb, who has been Chief of Air Force since last year, will retain his current rank.

The NZDF leadership change is completed by Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies’ appointments of Commodore Mat Williams as Vice Chief of Defence Force and Brigadier Rob Krushka as Commander Joint Forces New Zealand.

“I welcome these appointments and look forward to working with my senior leadership team over the next three years,” Air Marshal Davies says.

Commodore Williams takes up his new role on 27 August and Brigadier Krushka on 30 August. Their ranks will change to Rear Admiral and Major General respectively with their promotions.

Biographies

Commodore Golding is currently the New Zealand Defence Force’s Maritime Component Commander, a role he has held since 2021.

Commodore Golding / Supplied

He was Director Maritime Domain from 2020-2021 and Deputy Chief of Navy (Strategy and Engagement) in 2019. Commodore Golding was the Commander, Deployable Joint Inter-Agency Task Force, from 2016-2019.

Between 2013 and 2016 he was the Project Manager, Littoral Operations Capability (ship replacement project) and from 2012-2013 he was Inspector General (Maritime). From 2009 to 2012 Commodore Golding was Department Head, Joint Training Coordination.

Commodore Golding holds a Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy (Distinction), King’s College London, a Master of Strategic Studies (Victoria University of Wellington) and a Diploma in Applied Business Management (Auckland University of Technology). In 2012 Commodore Golding was awarded the United States Navy and Marine Corps commendation and has received Chief of Navy commendations.

He joined the Navy in 1988.

Brigadier King has been Acting Chief of Army since June. From 2022 to 2024 she was the Deputy Chief of Army.

Brigadier King / Supplied

Between 2019 and 2021 Brigadier King was Director, Strategic Commitments and in 2021 she was seconded to Head of Operations, Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

From 2018-2019 Brigadier King was Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Forces New Zealand, and in 2018 she was the Chief Operational Planner – Resolute Support Headquarters, Afghanistan.

Brigadier King holds a Bachelor of Defence Studies (Massey University), a Master of Arts in Strategic Studies (Deakin University) and a Master of Management in Defence Studies (University of Canberra). In 2018 she was awarded the NATO Meritorious Service Medal, the US Meritorious Service Medal and the US Army Commendation Medal.

Brigadier King joined the Army in 1991. She is the first woman to be appointed Chief of Army, and to be made a service chief across New Zealand’s armed forces.

Air Vice-Marshal Webb has been Chief of Air Force since 2023. From 2021 to 2023 he was Assistant Chief of Defence – Strategic Commitments and Engagements.

Air Vice-Marshal Webb / Supplied

Between 2018 and 2021 Air Vice-Marshal Webb was Assistant Chief of Defence (Capability). He was seconded in 2020-2021 to COVID-19 Operational Lead, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Air Vice-Marshal Webb was Air Component Commander from 2016 to 2018, and deputy Chief of Air Force from 2016 to 2018. He was Senior Commander, Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea and Officer, Commanding 488 Wing, from 2010 to 2014.

Air Vice-Marshal Webb holds a Master of Strategic Studies (Deakin University) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Defence and Security Studies (Massey University). He is a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit and in 2017 attended the Capstone Leadership Course (US Department of Defense).

He joined the Air Force in 1990.

© Scoop Media

