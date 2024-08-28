Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Radio Network For First Responders

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon. Mark Mitchell
Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery
Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister of Internal Affairs

The Coalition Government today welcomed the launch of a new national radio network that will provide emergency responders with the modern, resilient, secure radio communications technology they need, says Emergency Management and Recovery Minister, Mark Mitchell and Internal Affairs Minister, Brooke van Velden.

The first component of the Public Safety Network Land Mobile Radio (LMR) network is a pilot area in South Canterbury consisting of eight digital radio transmission sites. Emergency services will use this ‘pilot’ area to test new radios using operational scenarios. This will inform the following eleven-region roll-out of the LMR network to emergency services across the country through until 2026.

“The jobs of our first responders - Ambulance Officers, Fire Fighters, and Police Officers are not easy. They go willingly into situations and places that most New Zealanders do not have to go. They put a lot at risk to keep New Zealanders safe,” says Mr Mitchell.

“Reliable, secure-modern communications are vital to frontline responders. The new Land Mobile Radio network will help coordinate these services, for the safety, wellbeing and prosperity of all New Zealanders.”

The network will be fully encrypted, meaning only emergency services personnel can access transmissions.

“Eliminating outside disruption will be a game-changer for our emergency services, ensuring greater safety of frontline staff and for the security of the information they are sharing,” says Mr Mitchell.

Ms. van Velden says she’s excited about the benefits the new network will bring for safety, operational efficiency and productivity for fire and emergency personnel as they respond to members of the community in need.

“For the first time in New Zealand’s history, the four emergency services agencies will share the same radio network. This will enable greater interoperability between the organisations, bring improved efficiencies and safety for frontline staff – and ultimately, benefit the communities they serve.”

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
