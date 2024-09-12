Bill Lodged To Improve Access To End Of Life Choice

ACT MP Todd Stephenson has lodged a member’s bill in Parliament’s ballot to extend eligibility for End of Life Choice services.

The End of Life Choice (Extended Eligibility) Amendment Bill removes the requirement for a terminally ill person to demonstrate a six-month prognosis, while retaining all other safeguards.

“I believe dying Kiwis in enormous pain deserve choice and control over how, when, and with whom they spend their last moments,” says Mr Stephenson. “Two weeks ago, I received a petition from New Zealanders asking for the six-month rule to be repealed. I gave a commitment to do what I can as an MP to change the law.

“The End of Life Choice Act, passed in 2019 and supported by 65 percent of New Zealanders in a referendum, was a landmark achievement for personal choice and dignity in New Zealand. With the legislation in effect for close to three years now, we have heard powerful stories of Kiwis spending their last moments at a time of their choosing, surrounded by people they love. The vast majority of those have been able to die at home or at a private residence, when they would otherwise have likely spent their last days in a hospital, hospice, or aged care facility.

“However, political compromise resulted in strict eligibility criteria that have denied some terminally ill Kiwis access to the service just because they can’t prove a six-month prognosis. Annual reporting on assisted dying shows that the six-month terminal prognosis rule is the most common reason for a patient to be deemed ineligible.

“Even those who are eligible have found that six months is a very short window for discussion and self-reflection, diagnosis by medical practitioners, and statutory steps that need to be taken to give effect to the patient’s wishes.

“I’m proud to carry on the legacy of David Seymour and Brooke van Velden who worked hard to get the original legislation passed. I encourage New Zealanders with personal stories about terminal illness to share these with their local MPs, because if my bill is drawn, it’s likely to be subject to a conscience vote.”

