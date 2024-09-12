Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bill Lodged To Improve Access To End Of Life Choice

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 12:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT MP Todd Stephenson has lodged a member’s bill in Parliament’s ballot to extend eligibility for End of Life Choice services.

The End of Life Choice (Extended Eligibility) Amendment Bill removes the requirement for a terminally ill person to demonstrate a six-month prognosis, while retaining all other safeguards.

“I believe dying Kiwis in enormous pain deserve choice and control over how, when, and with whom they spend their last moments,” says Mr Stephenson. “Two weeks ago, I received a petition from New Zealanders asking for the six-month rule to be repealed. I gave a commitment to do what I can as an MP to change the law.

“The End of Life Choice Act, passed in 2019 and supported by 65 percent of New Zealanders in a referendum, was a landmark achievement for personal choice and dignity in New Zealand. With the legislation in effect for close to three years now, we have heard powerful stories of Kiwis spending their last moments at a time of their choosing, surrounded by people they love. The vast majority of those have been able to die at home or at a private residence, when they would otherwise have likely spent their last days in a hospital, hospice, or aged care facility.

“However, political compromise resulted in strict eligibility criteria that have denied some terminally ill Kiwis access to the service just because they can’t prove a six-month prognosis. Annual reporting on assisted dying shows that the six-month terminal prognosis rule is the most common reason for a patient to be deemed ineligible.

“Even those who are eligible have found that six months is a very short window for discussion and self-reflection, diagnosis by medical practitioners, and statutory steps that need to be taken to give effect to the patient’s wishes.

“I’m proud to carry on the legacy of David Seymour and Brooke van Velden who worked hard to get the original legislation passed. I encourage New Zealanders with personal stories about terminal illness to share these with their local MPs, because if my bill is drawn, it’s likely to be subject to a conscience vote.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell On Funding New Drugs, And Governing In Bad Faith

Like the arms race, the funding of new cancer drugs is an endless upwards spiral. First though, let’s have the good news. Yesterday, the Phamac office in Wellington announced that from October 1st, the expensive cancer drug Keytruda will be made available to eligible people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma.

We're getting Scoop back online

Thankyou for your patience and to all those who have helped us get the services back online. Scoop.co.nz's technical issues have now been mostly resolved.
With the assistance of our ISP ACS Data and our wonderful tech team we have been able to restore nearly all services now.
Stories and press releases published during the outage are being copied from our temporary Scoop publishing presence at beta1.scoop.co.nz back to the main Scoop server.

 
 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 