Targeted Supports To Accelerate Reading

The coalition Government is delivering targeted and structured literacy supports to accelerate learning for struggling readers.

From Term 1 2025, $33 million of funding for Reading Recovery and Early Literacy Support will be reprioritised to interventions which align with structured approaches to teaching.

“Structured literacy will change the way children learn to read and set them up for future success. However, there will be students who need additional help to progress. We’re giving teachers the tools they need to be confident in the classroom and meet student needs,” says Education Minister Erica Stanford.

“From September, schools and kura will be able to apply for more staffing resource for structured literacy in Years 0-2 to help students in their first years of learning. Schools will be able to provide targeted teaching for students who need help, so they continue to access the curriculum.

“I acknowledge the service of Reading Recovery teachers over many decades. I encourage them to take up the opportunity to continue supporting learners in structured literacy. By shifting the funding and aligning it with structured approaches to teaching, we can get the most out of this valuable resource to support more students,” Ms Stanford says.

Current supports will also be updated with the new curriculum for Years 3-8 and be available in te reo Māori.

“These changes will work hand in hand with the knowledge-rich curriculum, a phonics check and regular check-ins and assessment being introduced from early next year, to identify students who need help, the type they need, and when they need it.

“As the new curriculum and structured teaching practices are bedded in, we expect more children to become confident learners and fewer children will need support.”

Note:

Of the total $33 million, $29.1m per annum continues to fund staffing in schools. $4.1m is used for training and supports.

