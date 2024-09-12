Interest In Agricultural And Horticultural Products Regulatory Review Welcomed

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

Regulation Minister David Seymour, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds, and Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard have welcomed interest in the agricultural and horticultural products regulatory review.

The review by the Ministry for Regulation is looking at how to speed up the process to get farmers and growers access to the safe, innovative products they need to remain competitive.

“The Ministry has received 80 comprehensive written submissions and has met with more than 50 representative groups and companies representing agricultural and horticultural primary producers, major exporters, product producers, and other interested parties,” says Mr Seymour.

“Right now, there are too many delays, and the process is too complex. It stops farmers and growers from getting access to products that have been approved by other OECD countries.

“One business I visited described the current process to me as like being in the ice cream queue behind a family of 13, because all applications – changes and new products – are in the same line. It all just takes too long.

“If the submissions and engagements reflect what I have heard from farmers, growers and industry, then I expect to see very clear ideas about where we can make improvements in the regulations and reduce the red tape surrounding the agricultural and horticultural products system.

Ms Simmonds has thanked everyone who made a submission.

“I appreciate the time people have taken to share their views. It is crucial for the Ministry to hear directly from those most impacted by this regulatory system, so they can understand the importance of farmers and growers having access to new products that protect against pests and disease.”

Mr Hoggard commends the primary sector’s input into the review.

“The Ministry has heard through its direct meetings that our trade partners expect our products to meet certain standards to ensure the safety of our food. The challenge for the review is how we can regulate smarter - meeting those standards in a more efficient and effective way.”

The Ministry is now analysing written submissions and information from direct engagement. It will test recommendations and findings through a sector reference group, in addition to tailored meetings with other groups and government agencies.

The Ministry will provide a report to the Minister for Regulation, Minister for the Environment, and the Minister for Food Safety, followed by a Cabinet paper seeking decisions on any recommendations and next steps.

Agricultural and horticultural products regulatory review - Ministry for Regulation

