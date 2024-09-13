Endeavour Fund Projects For Economic Growth

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

New Zealand’s largest contestable science fund is investing in 72 new projects to address challenges, develop new technology and support communities, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins says.

“This Endeavour Fund round being funded is focused on economic growth and commercial outputs,” Ms Collins says.

“It involves funding of more than $236 million for a range of ambitious ideas and research programmes during the next five years.

“It is crucial that this investment is targeted to deliver value for New Zealand and that is why this investment round focuses on economic outcomes, Ms Collins says.

“Scientists in New Zealand are doing exciting research. They are coming up with new ways of approaching and combatting problems in areas of critical need for New Zealand such as making technology more efficient, improving our resilience, and responding to global weather changes.

Examples of projects funded in this Endeavour Fund round include:

A team led by Victoria University of Wellington working on making supercomputers and quantum computers more energy efficient.

Combatting the invasion of the pest gold clam, which can clog water-based infrastructure and compete with our native species for food and space. A NIWA-led team is researching these small, rapidly reproducing clams.

“Core science like this, which delivers for New Zealand and New Zealanders, is what I want to see our science funding go to and I plan to refocus science funding and investment plans on growing the economy and productivity to reflect this,” Ms Collins says.

“Congratulations to the successful projects. I look forward to seeing the impacts of this excellent science and its benefits for New Zealand.”

A full list of recipients can be found on the MBIE website:

Currently Funded Smart Ideas https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/endeavour-fund/currently-funded-smart-ideas

Currently Funded Research Programmes https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/endeavour-fund/currently-funded-research-programmes

© Scoop Media

