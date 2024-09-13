March 15 Inquiry Grants Cut By Government

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has cut grants helping overseas family of victims to attend the next phase of the Coronial Inquiry into the 15 March 2019 Christchurch Masjidain Attack.

“The Government claims to have a focus on victims but has excluded the victims of the March 15 attack,” said Labour justice spokesperson Duncan Webb.

“The Minister has talked a big game about a victim-first approach, and has said victims are prioritised but is betraying the victims and families of our biggest mass casualty event.

“This is more hypocrisy from a government that specialises in it.

“This phase of the inquest is incredibly important, focusing on crucial matters such as how the terrorist came to be granted a firearms licence.

“With last week’s controversial loosening of rules for gun ranges, hearing from the real-life victims of firearms laws is more important than ever.

“Open justice is critical, and the rights of victims and their families to be present at hearings is an essential part of that. This Government says one thing to victims and does another.

“This is another affront for the mosques, the families of the shuhada and the survivors, as well as the wider Christchurch community after the Government ended the coordinated response, rejected recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry and won’t rule out bringing back military-style weapons like the one used in the shootings,” said Duncan Webb.

