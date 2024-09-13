Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Building Consents Data Bad News For Construction

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

News that the annual number of building consents granted for new homes fell by more than 20 percent for the year ended July 2024, is bad news for the construction industry.

“Under the National Government, work on housing, infrastructure, hospital and school buildings has ground to a halt in this country,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“Scaling back or stopping Kainga Ora builds and stripping funding for Community Housing Providers making it harder for councils to fund infrastructure projects have both put a significant damper on the sector, and we are seeing this play out in this consenting data.

“The construction industry is hurting, with many companies having to close and around 8000 fewer people employed in the sector since National took office,” Kieran McAnulty said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 