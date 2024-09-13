Government Backs Programme To Optimise Fish Waste

Jenny Marcroft

Parliamentary Under-Secretary

Oceans and Fisheries.

01 September 2024

The Government is backing a programme led by Sealord that is transforming fish waste into high-value consumer products.

“We’re always looking out for innovations that will add value to our seafood products and ensure the ongoing success of the sector,” says Under-Secretary for Oceans and Fisheries, Jenny Marcroft.

“This project will develop sustainable products with better yields and higher prices, maximising the value of fish caught by the fishing industry.

“Currently Sealord turns most of its fish waste into low-value fishmeal. The ‘Fish Waste Optimisation’ programme we’re supporting through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund will develop new, higher value revenue streams for this waste.

“This project will contribute to the Government’s aspirational goal of doubling the value of New Zealand’s exports and help deliver on the objectives in The New Zealand Government Aquaculture Strategy.”

The Government will contribute more than $2 million over four years to the $5.29 million programme.

The project will include work on consumer research, the selection of third-party manufacturers, formulation development, packaging development, distribution options, and export market selection.

Jenny Marcroft says Sealord’s first product will be an organic range of garden fertiliser. The company is also developing a fertiliser for commercial application that could be used to replace synthetic fertilisers in viticulture and horticulture.

Sealord also plans to develop a range of pet food ingredients for pet food manufacturers, with the view to eventually launching its own pet food range.

“This project aims to tap into the growing domestic and international demand for sustainable higher value products and spread the benefits of our high-quality seafood beyond the ocean,” Ms Marcroft says.

© Scoop Media

