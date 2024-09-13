Poroporoaki: Kiingi Tuheitia Passing

30 August 2024

Haere e te Kīngi o te kotahitangi

Haere ki o nui, ki o rahi I te pō

Nāu te iwi Māori I arahi ki roto I nga whakawhiu o te wā

Nāu ano te motu whānui I tiakina ki roto I ōna kaupapa maha

Kua tutuki o mahi katoa

Koutou o te Pō ki a koutou

Tātou o te ao kikokiko tēnā tātou

It is with deep sadness that we have received news of the passing of Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII.

It was just over a week ago that we celebrated Koroneihana. In his annual address, Kiingi Tūheitia called for unity and highlighted the significance of kotahitanga. Rather than focusing on anger at the government, he said “we need to focus on getting in the waka and working together.”

Kiingi Tūheitia has been instrumental in leading the call for unification, hosting a series of hui at Tūrangawaewae Marae and then travelling the motu to various hui taumata to discuss the issues important to the future prosperity of Māori.

In recent weeks the King attended the Olympic games in Paris to support our athletes and bless their newly made korowai for the New Zealand flag bearers. Tūheitia was the first Māori monarch to attend the Olympics representing Māori on the world stage.

Behind and always supporting the King is his whanau. Kiingi Tuheitia was also a father, uncle, brother and koro. We acknowledge and send our aroha to his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po during this difficult time.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was a fierce and staunch advocate, voice and leader, not only for Māoridom but for a better and more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand. His commitment to the kaupapa was fearless and unwavering — that’s his legacy that we’ll all remember fondly,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the service, manakitanga, leadership and unwavering dedication of Kiingi Tuheitia to te ao Māori and join with others in mourning what is indeed a significant loss to our nation,” Chris Hipkins said.

