Govt Shirks Its Responsibility To Whakaata Māori

29 August 2024

The Green Party has called out the Government for allowing Whakaata Māori to effectively collapse to a shell of its former self as job cuts and programming cuts were announced at the broadcaster today.

“When the Government is spending $2.9 billion on tax cuts for landlords, it can surely afford to adequately fund a broadcaster which plays such a critical national role,” says Green Party’s Spokesperson for Māori Development Hūhana Lyndon.

“Whakaata Māori was established two decades ago as a result of Waitangi Tribunal claims highlighting the Crown's obligations under the Treaty to actively protect and promote Māori language and culture - unfortunately this Government has failed its duty to uphold a basic level of ongoing funding to ensure the broadcaster continues to serve this important role.

“We only need to look at the resurgent use of Te Reo across the country over recent years, as well as greater understanding of Te Ao Māori among younger generations, to see that Whakaata Māori has been a success, especially as it continues to attract a broader audience, helping foster unity.

“That success was achieved despite the fact that the broadcaster hasn’t received a substantive funding increase since 2008.

“What we see here with Whakaata Māori resorting to job and programming cuts is a case of the Government hanging the broadcaster out to dry because the coalition parties are hostile to Māori culture.

“It’s another instance of the Government ignoring the Tribunal. It is shirking on its commitment to Aotearoa’s Indigenous public broadcaster.

“The Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka can keep laying the blame for the funding shortfall at the previous Government’s feet, but the reality is he is letting funding for Whakaata Māori expire, although he has the opportunity to rectify the situation right now.

“E ai ki te kōrero nā Tā James Hēnare ‘Ko te reo te mauri o te mana Māori (as James Hēnare said, the language is the life force of mana Māori). We would ensure Whakaata Māori has adequate funding to be able to remain independent, financially secure, and continue broadcasting quality Māori media that promotes the best of Māori creativity,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

