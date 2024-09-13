110km/h Speed Limit Proposed From Orewa To Warkworth

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

31 August 2024

Proposed speed limit increases of 110km/h on State Highway 1 from Orewa to Warkworth will mean faster journey times for Kiwis travelling between Auckland and Northland and has been welcomed by Transport Minister Simeon Brown.

“Boosting economic growth and productivity is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy. This proposal supports that outcome by reducing travel times and increasing efficiency for travel north of Auckland.

“We know how critical these connections are for motorists and freight operators, and we’re committed to ensuring that state highways enable people get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

These two sections of State Highway 1 were both built to a high safety standard and have delivered strong safety benefits for those travelling between Auckland and Northland.

“Since the Northern Gateway Toll Road opened in 2009, and the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway opened in 2023 under National’s Roads of National Significance programme, no one has died in a crash on these roads.

“These roads provide a faster, safer and more resilient connection between Auckland and Northland, helping to unlock economic growth and productivity by moving people and freight quickly and safely between regions.

“Delivering 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance where it’s safe to do so is another part of our Government’s Accelerate NZ plan to grow the economy, reduce travel times and increase productivity on our transport network.”

Consultation on raising the speed limits for the Northern Gateway Toll Road and Pūhoi to Warkworth Road of National Significance from 100km/h to 110km/h will last four weeks, beginning on 3 September 2024 and closing on 1 October 2024.

Notes:

While the SH1 Johnstons Hill tunnels are built to high safety standards, the enclosed environment within a tunnel creates a different safety risk to that of a surrounding motorway. The speed limit is 80km/h at this stage and there are no plans to review and change that speed limit.

Before setting a new speed limit on SH1 between Orewa and Warkworth, NZTA will consider all feedback received during the consultation process and review it alongside technical and safety assessments.

The Government is currently finalising a new Speed Limit Rule that will enable 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance that are built to a high safety standard from the day they open.

Delivering 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance where it’s safe to do so is a key part of the Government’s Accelerate NZ plan to grow the economy.

Reverse Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions. Deliver 110km/h speed limits on Roads of National Significance, where it’s safe to do so. Crack down on the excessive use of road cones and temporary traffic management.

