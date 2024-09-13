Sport & Rec Minister To Attend Paralympics

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Sport & Recreation

29 August 2024

Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop will travel to Paris to support the New Zealand Paralympic Team during the 2024 Paralympic Games – the first time a New Zealand Sport & Recreation Minister has ever attended a Paralympics.

“The Paralympic Games are the third-largest sporting event in the world and attract huge global audiences. New Zealand has a proud history of Paralympic success, with living legends Dame Sophie Pascoe and Peter Martin MNZM just a couple of examples of incredible Kiwi athletes whose success has inspired us at previous Paralympic Games.

“In Paris, New Zealand will field 25 athletes across eight sports: Para athletics, Para badminton, Para canoe/va’a, Para cycling, Para equestrian, Para swimming, Shooting Para sport, and Para table tennis. They’ll be backed up by a team of about 40 support staff.

“It was a proud moment for New Zealand this morning (NZ time) as our team, led by flagbearers Cameron Leslie MNZM and Anna Grimaldi MNZM, made their way along the famous Avenue des Champs-Élysées during the opening ceremony.

“A few weeks ago in Auckland I was delighted to attend the team’s official farewell event. As well as meeting many of our Paralympians there, I also enjoyed chatting with their families and learning about the incredibly important roles they’ve played in getting their loved ones to the Paralympics start line.

“While in Paris, as well as cheering on our phenomenal athletes as they go for gold, I am looking forward to hosting an event for the athletes’ families and friends to thank them for all they’ve done to support their athletes.

“I will also undertake a series of diplomatic engagements, including with officials from the OECD and the Canadian Minister of Sport and Physical Activity who is herself a former Paralympian.

“I am very honoured to have been invited to present the medals for the Men’s S4 200m Freestyle event on the evening of 3 September.”

The Minister will be in Paris from Monday 2 September to Thursday 5 September.

