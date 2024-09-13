New Board Appointments For RNZ & TVNZ

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith is announcing new appointments to the RNZ and TVNZ Boards.

“I am delighted to appoint Brent Impey, Gracie MacKinlay and Mads Moller to the RNZ Board, and John Fellet to the TVNZ Board,” says Mr Goldsmith.

“These appointments will bring new experience and a fresh perspective to both boards to help lead our public media into the future.

“Brent Impey is an experienced executive leader and director with a background in the media industry, particularly in radio. He will bring sound financial and commercial acumen and well as significant governance experience, including seven years as chair of NZ Rugby.

“Gracie MacKinlay has a background in technology-driven businesses, including media and retail, having recently served as the chief executive of the e-commerce company Mighty Ape.

“Mads Moller brings over 30 years of experience as a technology entrepreneur and chief executive of his tech startups. He has a broad technology business background both in New Zealand and internationally and has held global executive leadership roles at Google and Vodafone.

“John Fellet is a seasoned executive leader within the media industry and was previously chief executive and managing director of Sky TV for many years until 2019. He brings strong commercial expertise as well as financial management and business transformation capabilities.

“I am delighted to have people of such high calibre join the boards of RNZ and TVNZ.”

The start date for all four appointees is 1 September 2024.

