New Zealand, China Hold High-Level Climate Change Talks

Hon Simon Watts

Minister of Climate Change

29 August 2024

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu is departing New Zealand today after the Fifth Ministerial Climate Change Dialogue between New Zealand and China, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“China is an important climate partner for New Zealand, and vital to global efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change. Cooperating on climate change has been an important element in the relationship, underpinned by our long-standing ties.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the New Zealand – China Climate Change Cooperation Arrangement, where the two sides engage on issues such as green finance and the Emissions Trading Scheme.

“Much innovation has occurred over the last 10 years since the cooperation arrangement was signed. Through our dialogues, I have had the opportunity to showcase many New Zealand businesses who are innovating and taking action to deliver sustainable solutions,” Mr Watts says.

“New Zealand is committed to strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest with China, including around carbon markets and nature based solutions to climate change. It’s important we continue discussions on areas where we can cooperate and learn from one another as we transition our economies to a low emission, electrified future.”

