Ruapehu Community Comes Together On Winstone Pulp Proposed Closure

Photo credit: John Chapman at Fotografie Media Photo credit: John Chapman at Fotografie Media

The proposed closure of Winstone Pulp International’s mills is a reminder of how crucial it is to have policies that protect our regional economies and support our industries, says National MP for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne.

“Last Tuesday evening I attended a community hui in Raetihi to discuss the proposed closure of Winstone Pulp. Our Ruapehu communities are well known for coming together and this spirit of unity was on full display with a standing room only meeting,” says Ms Redmayne.

“The potential loss of our largest employer is more than an economic blow—it strikes at the heart of our community. The atmosphere at the hui was heavy, it was one of concern, but also of determination.

“In the short term, the Government has invited central North Island Mayors to work with Winstone Pulp International to present possible solutions to keep the mills operating.

“Our businesses, communities, and families, like those we heard from in Raetihi last week, expect and deserve nothing less than a long-term solution which ensures and delivers reliable and affordable energy.

“The Government is taking immediate actions to restore confidence in our energy sector and remove regulatory barriers that have stopped firms generating electricity or bringing in the gas that Kiwis need.

“We will also progress a series of reforms to make it easier and cheaper to consent, build and maintain renewable electricity generation as well as electricity distribution and transmission.

“Additionally, the Electricity Authority and Commerce Commission are collaborating to assess market competition and electricity prices.

“In the meantime, my heart goes out to all the staff at Winstone Pulp. To the workers and families facing this difficult time, please know that you are not alone. Our entire community stands with you. Our strength lies in our unity, and in times like these, it’s more important than ever to stand together.

“I want to assure the people of Rangitīkei I will continue to fight for policies that keep businesses like Winstone Pulp open and thriving in our community. The feedback I received at the hui was invaluable, and I am committed to bringing your voices to Wellington.”

