Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ruapehu Community Comes Together On Winstone Pulp Proposed Closure

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Photo credit: John Chapman at Fotografie Media  
Photo credit: John Chapman at Fotografie Media  

The proposed closure of Winstone Pulp International’s mills is a reminder of how crucial it is to have policies that protect our regional economies and support our industries, says National MP for Rangitīkei Suze Redmayne.

“Last Tuesday evening I attended a community hui in Raetihi to discuss the proposed closure of Winstone Pulp. Our Ruapehu communities are well known for coming together and this spirit of unity was on full display with a standing room only meeting,” says Ms Redmayne.

“The potential loss of our largest employer is more than an economic blow—it strikes at the heart of our community. The atmosphere at the hui was heavy, it was one of concern, but also of determination.

“In the short term, the Government has invited central North Island Mayors to work with Winstone Pulp International to present possible solutions to keep the mills operating.

“Our businesses, communities, and families, like those we heard from in Raetihi last week, expect and deserve nothing less than a long-term solution which ensures and delivers reliable and affordable energy.

“The Government is taking immediate actions to restore confidence in our energy sector and remove regulatory barriers that have stopped firms generating electricity or bringing in the gas that Kiwis need.

“We will also progress a series of reforms to make it easier and cheaper to consent, build and maintain renewable electricity generation as well as electricity distribution and transmission.

“Additionally, the Electricity Authority and Commerce Commission are collaborating to assess market competition and electricity prices.

“In the meantime, my heart goes out to all the staff at Winstone Pulp. To the workers and families facing this difficult time, please know that you are not alone. Our entire community stands with you. Our strength lies in our unity, and in times like these, it’s more important than ever to stand together.

“I want to assure the people of Rangitīkei I will continue to fight for policies that keep businesses like Winstone Pulp open and thriving in our community. The feedback I received at the hui was invaluable, and I am committed to bringing your voices to Wellington.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 