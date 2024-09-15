Prioritising Growth And Reduced Travel Times In Canterbury

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport



A record $1.8 billion for transport investment Canterbury through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will boost economic growth and productivity and reduce travel times, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Christchurch is the economic powerhouse of the South Island, and transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity. With $1.8 billion of investment over the next three years, we are committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Cantabrians need.”

The NLTP will deliver a significant pipeline of transport infrastructure for Canterbury to reduce congestion and enable Cantabrians to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

Prioritising the SH1 Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass as a new Road of National Significance (RoNS).

Progressing work on three Roads of Regional Significance – SH1 Rolleston access improvements, SH75 Halswell Road improvements, and a second Ashburton Bridge.

Funding to replace the Pages Road Bridge in Christchurch.

Two priority bridge replacements on SH82.

“SH1 Belfast to Pegasus and the Woodend Bypass is a critical project that was abruptly stopped under the previous government. Our Government is getting this project back on track to unlock more land for housing in the Waimakariri district, provide more reliable freight connections to key freight hubs and export markets, and reduce travel times for motorists so they can spend more time doing the things they love.

“We will complete design and property purchase for the SH1 Rolleston access improvements and work with Ashburton District Council to progress a second Ashburton Bridge. These critical projects will increase resilience and enable Cantabrians to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“Our state highways are critical routes that serve as important lifelines for communities. Replacements of two priority bridges on SH82, the Waihao Branch Bridge and Elephant Hill Bridge, will increase resilience where alternative routes are not available.

“This NLTP also provides $13 million to replace the Pages Road Bridge in Christchurch, a key resilience project which Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has been a strong advocate for.

“Over $900 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect. This includes resealing and rehabilitation works on 575 kilometres of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“Delivering reliable and efficient public transport is also a priority for Canterbury. That’s why over $350 million will be invested in the region's public transport network, including improvements on Halswell Road, a key bus route in a growing part of Christchurch.”

Full details of NLTP investments can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

Photo/Supplied

© Scoop Media

