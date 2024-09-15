Consultation Is Open On Gambling Harm Strategy

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has welcomed the start of Gambling Harm Awareness Week by encouraging New Zealanders to have their say on the next three-year strategy to prevent and minimise gambling harm.

“While many New Zealanders enjoy gambling as a pastime without issue, the statistics are clear that harm from gambling can have a significant impact, therefore it is important that we put in place initiatives and interventions that prevent and minimise harm from gambling,” Mr Doocey says.

“I would encourage you to have your say on this consultation document by 6 October 2024 to help inform its development. In talking to people about mental health and addiction, I've become firmly of the view that the ideas we need to solve the issues we face are already in the community, so please make your voice heard.

“I want to particularly acknowledge those who have lived experience of gambling harm, as your perspectives will give a strong understanding of what works and what doesn’t at the community level. With the proposed strategy having a strong focus on ensuring people with lived experience are actively involved in our harm prevention and minimisation efforts.

“The Government’s mental health and addiction priorities are clearly reflected in the draft strategy to ensure a comprehensive gambling harm support system is in place. These priorities include, increase access to gambling harm support, grow the gambling harm workforce, strengthen the focus on the prevention of and early intervention in gambling harm and improve the effectiveness of gambling harm support.

“There is a wide programme of work underway across government departments and the broader gambling harm sector to prevent and minimise gambling harm. This includes the roll-out of services to support those at risk of gambling harm, research to understand the changing gambling landscape, and work to regulate online casinos.”

