Delivering Connected And Resilient Roading For Northland

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

A record $991 million for transport investment in Northland through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will strengthen the region’s connections and support economic growth and productivity, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“We are committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Kiwis need. For Northland, this means investing in a resilient and reliable road network that keeps Northland connected and thriving.

“With thousands of motorists and freight travelling through Northland, we’re focused on delivering for this region to grow our economy. For too long, the lack of resilient transport connections between Northland and the rest of the country has been a handbrake on the region’s economic development.

“The previous government’s decision to stop planning for a replacement to the Brynderwyns has left Northland more vulnerable and requires a significant amount of work to get this project back on track.

“As part of the National-NZ First coalition agreement, we will start work on three key Roads of National Significance – SH1 Warkworth to Wellsford, advancing an alternative route to the Brynderwyn Hills, and upgrading SH1 Port Marsden Highway to Whangārei. These projects will create a continuous 100km state highway upgrade between Auckland and Whangārei, known as the Northland Expressway – one of the largest infrastructure projects in New Zealand’s history.”

Northland relies heavily on its state highways to move freight and support the tourism sector, and a well-maintained and reliable transport network is a priority for the region.

“Over $700 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect. This includes resealing and rehabilitation works on 620 kilometres of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“Northlanders want potholes fixed and their roads properly maintained, and this record investment in maintenance and pothole prevention will enable roading contractors to have a clear pipeline of work that delivers real results across the region.

“In addition to this, we’ve identified several projects to be prioritised for resilience work, including completing slip repairs to the Mangamuka Gorge, and reinforcing several high-risk locations on SH1, including Long Hill, Saunders Road, and Kaiwaka. These investments will help keep our communities and businesses connected with improved resilience on these critical parts of SH1.”

