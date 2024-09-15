Govt Transport Plan Deepens Fossil Fuel Fix

The Green Party says the Government’s new National Land Transport Programme marks another missed opportunity to take meaningful action to fight the climate crisis.

“Today's announcement only deepens our dependence on fossil fuels while kicking climate action down the road,” says the Green Party Transport Spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“Our communities should be supported to build sustainable societies that allow people to move around without great cost to the climate or household budgets.

“However, the Government’s heavy reliance on roading, alongside reduced investment in public transport infrastructure, shows it has no plan when it comes to climate change, other than going backwards.

“The Minister continues to take us down a road to nowhere, seemingly oblivious of the trap he’s setting for us all in the form of rising emissions and congestion.

“Today’s investment will come at cost for tomorrow’s generation by doing little to fight climate change or help kickstart the just transition we so desperately need.

“We need rail of national significance, for freight and people. Our cities need more affordable and frequent public transport, not more chasing after a fossil fuel fix.

“Transport is one of our biggest carbon burdens and presents a challenge we must rise to. Solutions are at our fingertips and are being implemented across the world.

“We either act now or risk total failure to deliver a resilient transport system and help ensure a habitable climate for our kids,” says Julie Anne Genter.

