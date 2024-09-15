Serious Assaults Down 22% In Auckland CBD

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Cross-government action to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in Auckland is getting traction, says Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

“Our central cities should be great places to live and work, but in recent years they have become hot spots for crime and anti-social behaviour. In Auckland, businesses and residents suffered as violent and retail crime soared.

“Kiwis ought to feel safe going about their daily lives, and that is why this Government is focused on restoring law and order, and putting victims first, ahead of offenders.

“We're backing Police with additional powers and resources to get offenders off our streets. We're investing in frontline police with an additional 500 Officers to enable increased police visibility in our main centres and communities. For Auckland CBD this has seen an additional 21 beat staff deployed from July this year, bringing the total to 51,” says Mr Mitchell.

Police data shows that from 1 January to 31 July this year, there was a 22 per cent reduction in serious assaults within the Auckland CBD compared with the same period last year, and an 18 per cent reduction in serious assaults resulting in injury.

“This data shows that we are turning a corner, and that a whole of system co-ordinated approach is working to make Auckland a safe city and one we can be proud to showcase as a gateway to New Zealand for overseas visitors.

“In May I chaired the first of what are now regular meetings with key stakeholders including Auckland City Council, Kainga Ora, Ministry of Social Development, Māori wardens, CPNZ, ratepayers and residents groups, business associations, social service providers and the local MP to develop and implement a co-ordinated strategy to make Auckland the safe and vibrant city it should be. Police cannot do this on their own, but together we are seeing positive results.

“Since the first meeting, the Ministry of Social Development, Police, Kāinga Ora and community providers have been working together to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and to reduce reliance on emergency housing in central Auckland.

“This closer collaboration is opening doors for Police to connect with more community providers involved in accommodation, addiction, and family wellbeing support. Giving Police a wider range of tools means that Police can find the right support for the right situation.”

From July 1 to September 10 this year across the Auckland City policing area 97 people have been referred for accommodation, addiction, and family wellbeing support. “This new joined up approach will help more people get the services they need.

“Meanwhile, efforts to reduce the reliance on emergency housing have proven extremely successful. Since the first meeting in May, there has been a 68 per cent drop in the number of households in emergency housing in the Auckland CBD, from 53 to 17, enabling the exit of two emergency motels.

“Local authorities are seeing progress – with Auckland Council saying crime has dropped by 35 per cent in the Auckland CBD and Heart of the City saying retail crime has dropped by 50 per cent.

“The job isn’t done yet. Despite the promising results so far, our government will keep working every day to ensure every Aucklander living or working in the CBD feels safe. That’s why we’re rolling out new powers for Police to crack down on organised crime and introducing tough new sentencing laws for violent and repeat offenders.”

