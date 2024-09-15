Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Transport In NZ Has To Be More Than Just Roads

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

As expected, the National Land Transport Programme lacks ambition for our cities and our country’s rail network and puts the majority of investment into roads.

“We too want to build the infrastructure our country needs, and that includes roads – like the vital link replacing the Manawatū Gorge,” Labour’s transport spokesperson Tangi Utikere said.

“I’m pleased to see the Pages Road Bridge in Christchurch on that list, which Labour has been campaigning for locally, as well as projects that Labour had committed to such as the Hope bypass, the Christchurch Northern Link, Napier to Hastings and Tauranga to Tauriko.

“But they’ve halved the budget that makes it easier to walk and cycle in our cities, which is disappointing and short-sighted. The traffic problems in Auckland aren’t going to be solved with more roads. Where is the ambition for our biggest city?

“I would have liked to see increased investment in rail including freight and passenger services across New Zealand. Taking trucks off our roads is what will permanently fix the pothole problem, not some arbitrary fund that will only result in more patch-up jobs and road cones.

“The National Government has cancelled rail-enabled ferries – a vital transport link – and is heaping costs on drivers with increased licencing fees, a driver’s tax of $50 and a planned double-digit fuel excise increase of 12c per litre from 2027.

“This roads announcement doesn’t come close to patching that up,” Tangi Utikere said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 