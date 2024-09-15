Response From Suze Redmayne, MP For Rangitīkei, On Government Delivering Reliable Roads For Rangitīkei

“I am delighted with the record $1.6 billion investment in the Manawatū-Whanganui transport network over the next three years, which is vital for the Rangitikei and our broader region. This shows the Government understands the critical role our roads play in driving economic growth and connecting our communities.

“The focus on road maintenance, with over $480 million earmarked for pothole prevention and road repairs, is particularly welcome. We’ve all experienced the frustrations of driving on deteriorating roads, and this investment will ensure our highways and local roads meet the standard our region deserves.

“The re-introduction of the Roads of National Significance (RoNS) programme is also fantastic for our wider region. The Ōtaki to North of Levin expressway and the soon-to-be-completed Manawatū Tararua Highway will enhance connectivity, making travel more efficient and safer for both motorists and freight.

“Additionally, the upgrades to rail services, including the doubling of peak services on the Capital Connection, are outstanding. This will provide Rangitikei commuters with more reliable and efficient travel options, supporting productivity and reducing congestion on our roads."

