Government Backs Women In Horticulture

Hon Nicola Grigg

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Minister for Women

“The Government is empowering women in the horticulture industry by funding an initiative that will support networking and career progression,” Associate Minister of Agriculture, Nicola Grigg says.

“Women currently make up around half of the horticulture workforce, but only 20 per cent of leadership roles which is why initiatives like this are so important.

“The United Fresh Women in Horticulture (Women in Horticulture) initiative will deliver workshops and professional development sessions enabling women to upskill and reach their full potential.

“It also provides the sector an opportunity to positively influence industry attitudes by looking for ways we can encourage women to remain in - and be recognised - within horticulture,” Ms Grigg says.

“Women are underrepresented at leadership level, meaning they are impacted by the gender pay gap and disproportionate retirement earnings compared to men.

“The Government has committed $300,000 over three years to the Women in Horticulture initiative to making New Zealand a world leader for gender equity in this space.

“Our Government is focused on growing the economy and supporting our primary industries so that Kiwis can get ahead.

“As Minister for Women I want women to succeed, and this programme will support this objective.”

Notes:

New members can sign up to the programme through the United Fresh NZ website www.unitedfresh.co.nz

© Scoop Media

