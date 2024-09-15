ECE Teachers Deserve Better Than This Government

The Green Party is unsurprised but disappointed by today’s announcement from the Government that will see our Early Childhood Centre teachers undermined and pay parity pushed further out of reach.

“The Government has built on its archaic anti-worker legacy by undermining the pay of our ECE teachers,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Early Childhood Education, Teanau Tuiono.

“The working conditions of our teachers are the learning conditions of our tamariki. We can help set up the next generation for success by ensuring our teachers are equipped with all the tools and support they need to help their students become their best selves.

“Today’s changes announced by the Associate Minister of Education will cut the pay of ECE teachers charged with giving our tamariki the best possible start in life. This is already a low-paid, vulnerable workforce. Seymour’s changes will undermine pay parity across the teaching workforce, leaving our ECE workers to fall further behind.

“Seymour’s supposed cutting of red tape also raises further red flags in that his changes will encourage centres to use unqualified and untrained people to do relief teaching.

“Unsurprisingly, the Government is once again prioritising the welfare of the corporate sector over the welfare of our people. These changes ultimately favour corporate providers who will be able to lower working conditions and boost profit margins, at the expense of our tamariki.

“Late last year, our ECE workers took strike action for the first time in their history. This was a decision that was not taken lightly but was very much warranted considering the shocking conditions they have had to endure across many years.

“While they may be valued by many of us, our ECE teachers are clearly not being valued by this Government. Nearly every one of us will remember a teacher who helped inspire us. But, the work is demanding and underpaid, now even more so.

“The Green Party will continue to fight for pay parity and equity for ECE teachers. We know that high-quality early education is critical for tamariki wellbeing and development,” says Teanau Tuiono.

