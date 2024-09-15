International Tourism Continuing To Bounce Back

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Results released today from the International Visitor Survey (IVS) confirm international tourism is continuing to bounce back, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey says.

The IVS results show that in the June quarter, international tourism contributed $2.6 billion to New Zealand’s economy, an increase of 17 per cent on last year. In total, international visitors contributed a total of $11.6 billion to New Zealand’s economy in the year to June 30.

“International tourism is the second highest export earner after dairy and is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy. Today’s data confirms that international tourism is continuing to rebound which is great to see,” Mr Doocey says.

“The increase in spending on last year is promising, in particular the increase in higher spending tourists.

“It is promising to see that in the same quarter, international visitor numbers have increased by 5 percent from the same period last year. The results also show that over the last year there has been an increase in higher-spending tourists.

“The survey also suggests most tourists rated their experience highly, with 90 per cent respondents saying they were satisfied or very satisfied with their time in New Zealand. We are lucky to have many great tourism and hospitality businesses helping ensure New Zealand is a desirable destination to visit.

“These results will be welcome news for tourism and hospitality businesses who have been doing it tough over recent years. While the economy faces challenges, tourism will play a critical role in our recovery.”

© Scoop Media

