Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

International Tourism Continuing To Bounce Back

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Results released today from the International Visitor Survey (IVS) confirm international tourism is continuing to bounce back, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey says.

The IVS results show that in the June quarter, international tourism contributed $2.6 billion to New Zealand’s economy, an increase of 17 per cent on last year. In total, international visitors contributed a total of $11.6 billion to New Zealand’s economy in the year to June 30.

“International tourism is the second highest export earner after dairy and is a key part of the Government’s plan to rebuild the economy. Today’s data confirms that international tourism is continuing to rebound which is great to see,” Mr Doocey says.

“The increase in spending on last year is promising, in particular the increase in higher spending tourists.

“It is promising to see that in the same quarter, international visitor numbers have increased by 5 percent from the same period last year. The results also show that over the last year there has been an increase in higher-spending tourists.

“The survey also suggests most tourists rated their experience highly, with 90 per cent respondents saying they were satisfied or very satisfied with their time in New Zealand. We are lucky to have many great tourism and hospitality businesses helping ensure New Zealand is a desirable destination to visit.

“These results will be welcome news for tourism and hospitality businesses who have been doing it tough over recent years. While the economy faces challenges, tourism will play a critical role in our recovery.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 