Prime Minister Wraps Up Successful Visit To Korea

PM Luxon (Photo/Supplied)

6 September 2024

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has concluded a successful trip to Korea.

“We return from this visit having reenergised and strengthened New Zealand’s relationship with Korea,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon’s visit included a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, and the two leaders discussed regional security, growing trade links and a joint commitment to strengthening the relationship.

While in Korea the Prime Minister visited the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

“Tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to run high. New Zealand is making concrete contributions to regional security through monitoring North Korean sanctions violations, and deployments to the United Nations Command in Korea.”

Mr Luxon was accompanied by a business delegation and witnessed a number of deals and MOUs made between New Zealand and Korean businesses, including in the areas of energy, education and food and beverage.

“It was great to see our senior business leaders in action, showcasing New Zealand’s premium food and beverage, tourism and education, while encouraging investment in infrastructure and renewable energy.”

Mr Luxon also announced senior business leader Kim Nam-jung as the next Prime Minister’s Fellow for Korea.

