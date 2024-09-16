Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Indigenous Affairs And Artificial Intelligence A Focus For Speaker Led Delegation From Canada

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Office of the Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives
Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee

6 September 2024

A Parliamentary Delegation from Canada will arrive in New Zealand on Saturday, led by the Honourable Raymonde Gagné CM OM, Speaker of the Senate, Président du Sénat. She will be joined by Senators Patrick Brazeau, David Arnott, and Judy White.

They will be hosted by the Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The official programme starts on Sunday 8 September and runs for five days, with engagements in Rotorua, Christchurch, and Wellington. It concludes on Thursday 12 September.

During the programme, the delegates will meet with the University of Canterbury Artificial Intelligence Research Group, as well as representatives from Ngāi Tahu, and the Rotorua Lakes Council including Mayor Tania Tapsell.

Speaker Rt Hon Gerry Brownlee will introduce the delegates to the House at Question Time on Wednesday, and they will meet with the Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade Select Committee the following day. Other engagements on Thursday include meeting with the Minister of Climate Change, Hon Simon Watts, and the Minister for Women, Hon Nicola Grigg.

