District Court Judges Appointed

Hon Judith Collins KC

Attorney-General

Attorney-General Hon Judith Collins today announced the appointment of two new District Court judges.

The appointees, who will take up their roles at the Manukau Court and the Auckland Court in the Accident Compensation Appeal Jurisdiction, are:

Jacqui Clark

Judge Clark was admitted to the bar in 1988 after graduating from Auckland University (LLB Hons, BA).

She worked for Simpson Grierson until 1995, and between 1992 and 1995 was also a lecturer in construction law at the Auckland University Architecture School. She then worked as a barrister with James Farmer QC and Stuart Grieve QC before joining Bell Gully in 2000.

Judge Clark left Bell Gully in 2006 and was a barrister sole for the next six years before joining Wilson McKay in 2012, where she remains as Special Counsel. Judge Clark specialises in dispute resolution and is a member of the Licensed Building Practitioners Board.

She will be based at Auckland and will be sworn in on 11 October 2024.

Luke Radich

Judge Radich graduated from Canterbury University (BA/LLB) and was admitted to the bar in 1999.

He worked as a staff solicitor at Blenheim firm Radich Dwyer Hardy-Jones Clark, becoming an associate there in 2008. In 2015 he moved to Auckland to become a senior prosecutor at Kayes Fletcher Walker, where he has prosecuted dozens of jury trials in both the District and High Courts.

Judge Radich was also a presenter for Trackside Television from 2000-2008.

He will be based at Manukau and will be sworn in on 13 September 2024.

© Scoop Media

