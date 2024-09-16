National Delivers First Cancer Medicines From $604M Boost

Today is a significant day for the many thousands of families whose lives are affected by cancer says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

“Today Pharmac confirmed that two vitally important medicines will be funded from October 1st - the first treatments to be delivered as a direct result of National’s campaign promise to improve access to cancer drugs,” Dr Reti says.

“National’s campaigned on delivering 13 more cancer treatments when we reached Government. Since coming to Government, we’ve gone much further - through an unprecedented boost for Pharmac of $604 million over four years, up to 26 new life-extending cancer treatments are being made available for Kiwis who need them.

From 1 October, Keytruda will be funded for eligible people with five different types of cancer at different points in their treatment – including advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer and Hodgkin lymphoma.

“This is life changing for New Zealanders suffering from cancer,” Dr Reti says.

Pharmac also announced that Opdivo, which treats kidney cancer, will be funded from our investment from 1 November.

“It is expected that 600 eligible people will have access to Keytruda and Opdivo in the first year and that will rise to 2,300 over five years.

“Cancer causes heartbreak to thousands of Kiwis and their families every year. It is responsible for around 31 per cent of all deaths in New Zealand.

“One in three Kiwis will suffer from cancer in their lifetime. It affects thousands of people and their families every year.

“Improving access to cancer medicines is only one of the ways National is delivering better treatment for Kiwis with cancer.

“We’ve set a target of 90 per cent of patients receiving cancer management within 31 days of the decision to treat. We have also committed to increasing breast screening eligibility to 74 year-olds, funded PET scanning accessibility for prostate cancer, expanded infusion services in Whanganui and Wairoa, invested in a new radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital, and provided an extra $18 million a year to help people who need to travel for treatments like cancer.

“Actions like these reinforce that National’s promise to deliver on health, and specifically improving outcomes for people with cancer.

“Despite tough financial times, we will continue to deliver on that commitment,” says Dr Reti.

